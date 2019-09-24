UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls On China To Settle Situation In Hong Kong, Protect Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:14 PM

Trump Calls on China to Settle Situation in Hong Kong, Protect Freedom

US President Donald Trump during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday called on China to settle the situation in Hong Kong and to honor its commitment to protect the territory's freedom

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday called on China to settle the situation in Hong Kong and to honor its commitment to protect the territory's freedom.

"We are also carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong.

The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty made with the British and registered with the United Nations in which China commits to protect Hong Kong's freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life," Trump said. "How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future. We are all counting on President Xi [Jinping] as a great leader."

