Trump Calls on Cruise Companies to Offer Housing to Bahamians Affected by Hurricane Dorian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump called on cruise ship companies to assist the emergency relief efforts in the Bahamas following the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian by temporarily housing people left without shelter on their vessels.

The hurricane reached the Bahamas over last weekend and devastated the north of the island nation for two days. According to the International Red Cross, the storm may have inflicted damage or destroyed some 13,000 homes, which is around 45 percent of all properties on the Abacos and Grand Bahama.

"The @USCG, @FEMA, and all others, along with other countries that have been helping, have been asked to move people in the badly hit sections of the Bahamas to other sections of the Bahamas that were not hit - and that are in good condition.

Any cruise ship companies willing to act as stationary housing, etc., I am sure would be appreciated!" Trump tweeted.

On Saturday, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed that at least 43 people had died as a result of the hurricane, but that the figure was likely to surge. As authorities continue search and rescue operations, around 70,000 people on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama are in need of assistance.