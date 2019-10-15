Trump Calls on Erdogan to Stop Syria Offensive, Sends Delegation to Turkey - Pence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump has called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the operation in northern Syria and has directed US Vice President Mike Pence to head to Turkey for negotiations, Pence told reporters.

Trump had a phone conversation with Erdogan, urging him to implement an immediate ceasefire, Pence said on Monday, as cited by Fox news.

The US Vice President added that Trump directed him and National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien to lead a delegation to Turkey to begin negotiations immediately.

US media reported on Monday, citing Pence, that Trump had also held phone talks with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and has received guarantees from Turkey that the city of Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) would not be attacked.