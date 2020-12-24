Trump Calls on Iran to 'Think Over' Any Possible Attack on Americans in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would hold Iran responsible if any Americans are killed in any new rocket attacks in Iraq.

"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN.

Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."

US officials earlier said that they are seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq ahead ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike outside Baghdad in January.