UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls On Iran To 'Think Over' Any Possible Attack On Americans In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

Trump Calls on Iran to 'Think Over' Any Possible Attack on Americans in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would hold Iran responsible if any Americans are killed in any new rocket attacks in Iraq.

"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN.

Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."

US officials earlier said that they are seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq ahead ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike outside Baghdad in January.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Twitter Iraq Trump Baghdad United States January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

2 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

3 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

2 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

4 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.