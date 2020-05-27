UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls On New York Times To Return Pulitzer Prizes For 'Flawed Coverage'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Trump Calls on New York Times to Return Pulitzer Prizes for 'Flawed Coverage'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump has called on the New York Times newspaper, which won three Pulitzer Prizes on May 4, to return the awards for biased coverage and falsifying sources .

One of the awards the newspaper received was the 2020 prize for international reporting with a series of articles that proclaimed to show the "predations" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "regime." Late on Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to slam the daily for its coverage of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign team and Russia. The probe ended in 2019 and found no conclusive evidence of collusion.

"The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS!," the president wrote on Twitter.

The New York Times has faced criticism in Russia over its alleged misreporting of several events, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. On May 12, the newspaper published an article entitled "A Number Defies Propaganda: 1,700 Extra Deaths in Moscow," which claimed that the Moscow authorities were downplaying the number of deaths resulting from the coronavirus disease.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova rejected that Russia has manipulated the epidemiological statistics, and WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic confirmed that there has been no deliberate underestimation of COVID-19 mortality in the country.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also slammed the newspaper for publishing false information, after allegations that Russia tried to keep UN findings into a hospital bombing in Syria secret. Zakharova called the newspaper's findings "fake news."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Twitter Trump Vladimir Putin New York May 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing ..

5 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

9 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

10 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.