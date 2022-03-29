UrduPoint.com

Trump Calls On Putin To Release Info On Hunter Biden's Ties To Ex-Moscow Mayor's Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 08:03 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release information related dealings between current US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

In 2020, a group of US Senate Republicans revealed that an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from the wife of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, billionaire Elena Baturina, as part of a "consultancy agreement."

"Why did the Moscow Mayor's wife give (Joe and Hunter Biden) $3.5 million... I would think Putin would know the answer to that, I think he should release it.

I think we should know that answer," Trump said.

When previously asked about the issue, Putin refused to comment and denied any knowledge of ties between Baturina and the Biden family.

The White House has downplayed the allegations made by Senators and the report that digs into the Biden family's business endeavors in Ukraine and are now part of several investigations in the US.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said last week that she is unfamiliar with the report and questioned the evidence behind it. Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly brushed off the accusations, claiming them to be a "Russian disinformation."

