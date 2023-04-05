Close
Trump Calls On Republicans In Congress To 'Defund' Justice Department, FBI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republicans in Congress to withhold federal funds for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after he was arraigned in Manhattan on state charges.

"Republicans in Congress should defund the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses. The Democrats have totally weaponized law enforcement in our country and are viciously using this abuse of power to interfere with our already under siege elections!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

On Tuesday, Trump made his first initial appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree over alleged hush money payments and subsequent cover-ups involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face his next court appearance on December 4, according to court documents.

