Trump Calls on Russia, European Signatories to Break Away From JCPOA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a press conference on Wednesday urged Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and France to break away from the Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism," Trump said during remarks in response to the Iranian missile attacks in Iraq. "The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality. They must now breakaway from the remnants of the Iran deal or JCPOA."