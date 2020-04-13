Trump Calls OPEC+ Deal 'Great,' Thanks, Congratulates Putin, King Salman on Achievement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump called on Sunday the OPEC+ deal to reduce oil production "great" and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia for its achievement.

"The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done.

This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States. I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the three leaders held a telephone conversation, during which they expressed their support for the new OPEC+ agreement on phased reduction in oil production.