UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Police Injury To Elderly Protester A 'set Up'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:33 PM

Trump calls police injury to elderly protester a 'set up'

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an elderly man seen bleeding from the head after he was pushed to the ground by US riot police was faking

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an elderly man seen bleeding from the head after he was pushed to the ground by US riot police was faking.

"I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?" Trump asked on his massively followed Twitter account.

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were charged with assault after the incident last week in which protester Martin Gugino, 75, was shoved hard and fell straight backwards after approaching an advancing line of police in helmets and body armor.

Video showed blood pooling under the back of the demonstrator's head as he lay motionless. He is still in hospital.

It wasn't clear what Trump wanted to say by writing "aiming scanner" and that Gugino was "appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment." The president's tweet was apparently based on watching a report on OANN, a right-wing television network that specializes in conspiracy theories and has become a favorite at the White House.

In that clip, OANN promoted the idea of a "false flag provocation by the far left group Antifa." It claimed that "newly released video" showed Gugino "trying to scan police communication" with his phone.

The video only shows him holding his telephone in his right hand. Police scanner apps, which simply allow you to listen to radio traffic on police frequencies, are completely legal and common in the United States.

The video further fueled anger around the country at large protests against police brutality. Trump, who is behind in the polls five months ahead of his reelection battle in November, is campaigning on a slogan of "law and order."He has long been a fan of bizarre conspiracy theories, notably his extensive promotion of the fiction that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and therefore shouldn't have been president.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Police Twitter White House Trump Traffic Man Buffalo New York United States November TV From Blood

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

1 hour ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

1 hour ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

1 hour ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Ten years on, mixed results for World Cup hosts So ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.