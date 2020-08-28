Trump Calls Pro Basketball League 'Political Organization' Amid Police Shooting Boycott

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the National Basketball Association (NBA) has turned into a political organization after the league postponed games amid protests over another police-involved shooting of a person of color.

On Wednesday, the NBA postponed some playoff games amid protests sparked after Jacob Blake, a 29-year old Black man, was recently paralyzed after being shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA's move came after the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott the games.

"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," Trump told reporters.

"They've become like a political organization, and that's not a good thing. I don't think that's a good thing for sports or for the country."

Blake was shot seven times in his back by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday as he attempted to enter his car and disregarded the officers' orders to surrender. The injuries Blake sustained have resulted in him being paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting prompted riots in Kenosha in addition to other US cities, complete with acts of arson and violence.

