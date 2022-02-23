MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump described Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) as "genius" and "wonderful."

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen and I said 'This is genius,' Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful," Trump said on air with iHeart radio station.

The former US president said that Russia has "the strongest peace force" and that the United States could use something similar on its southern border, adding that Putin "is a guy who is very savvy.

"

On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR, as well as agreements on cooperation and mutual assistance with them. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of relations along the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.