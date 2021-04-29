(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Former US President Trump called the raid by federal agents on Rudy Giuliani's home "very unfair," media reported on Thursday.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Federal investigators in New York's Manhattan district raided the home of Giuliani, the one-time mayor of the city and personal lawyer of Trump, as they stepped up a criminal investigation into his alleged dealings in Ukraine.

"Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He just loves this country, and they raid his apartment," Trump said in an interview with Fox business. "It's like so unfair and...it's like a double standard like I don't think anybody's ever seen before.

.. It's very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country."

The investigators had seized Giuliani's electronic devices, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

While the United States Attorney's office in Manhattan and the FBI had for months sought to secure a search warrant for Giuliani's telephones, the raid still marked a watershed moment in the investigation, the report said.

Investigators were probing whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, according to the report.