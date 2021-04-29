UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Raid On Giuliani's Apartment 'Very Unfair' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Trump Calls Raid on Giuliani's Apartment 'Very Unfair' - Reports

Former US President Trump called the raid by federal agents on Rudy Giuliani's home "very unfair," media reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Former US President Trump called the raid by federal agents on Rudy Giuliani's home "very unfair," media reported on Thursday.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Federal investigators in New York's Manhattan district raided the home of Giuliani, the one-time mayor of the city and personal lawyer of Trump, as they stepped up a criminal investigation into his alleged dealings in Ukraine.

"Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He just loves this country, and they raid his apartment," Trump said in an interview with Fox business. "It's like so unfair and...it's like a double standard like I don't think anybody's ever seen before.

.. It's very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country."

The investigators had seized Giuliani's electronic devices, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

While the United States Attorney's office in Manhattan and the FBI had for months sought to secure a search warrant for Giuliani's telephones, the raid still marked a watershed moment in the investigation, the report said.

Investigators were probing whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs, according to the report.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Trump Manhattan New York United States Criminals FBI 2019 Media

Recent Stories

US Q1 GDP Grew By 6.4%, Rebounding From COVID - Co ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria Expels Assistant to Russian Military Atta ..

2 minutes ago

KMC constitutes committee to manage affairs of gra ..

4 minutes ago

Body of deceased boy exhumed for postmortem on mur ..

4 minutes ago

Auto-Rickshaws services extended to voters for rea ..

4 minutes ago

Distt Admin conducts 23054 operations against coro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.