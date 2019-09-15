MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Saturday, after two oil refineries in the Saudi provinces of Abqaiq and Khurais, belonging to Saudi Aramco state-owned company were attacked by the Yemeni Houthi movement, Saudi media reported.

Trump affirmed Washington's readiness to cooperate with Riyadh to maintain its security and stability, noting the negative effects of the attacks, claimed by the Houthis, not only on the US economy, but on the global economy as a whole, according to the SPA news agency.

Salman bin Abdulaziz, in his turn, emphasized Saudi Arabia's willingness and potential to fight terrorism.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery, Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.