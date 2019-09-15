UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince After Drone Attacks On Oil Refineries - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Trump Calls Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince After Drone Attacks on Oil Refineries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Saturday, after two oil refineries in the Saudi provinces of Abqaiq and Khurais, belonging to Saudi Aramco state-owned company were attacked by the Yemeni Houthi movement, Saudi media reported.

Trump affirmed Washington's readiness to cooperate with Riyadh to maintain its security and stability, noting the negative effects of the attacks, claimed by the Houthis, not only on the US economy, but on the global economy as a whole, according to the SPA news agency.

Salman bin Abdulaziz, in his turn, emphasized Saudi Arabia's willingness and potential to fight terrorism.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery, Eastern Province and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Riyadh Company Oil Trump Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Media

Recent Stories

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

45 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

45 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to improve life of common man ..

2 hours ago

Bowlers play second fiddle to batsmen on opening d ..

2 hours ago

Investigations ongoing to identify perpetrators of ..

2 hours ago

Arab League condemns drone attacks on Aramco's fac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.