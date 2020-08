(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump on Monday called the situation in Belarus "terrible" and promised to follow it "very closely."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday called the situation in Belarus "terrible" and promised to follow it "very closely."

"That's a terrible situation in Belarus. We'll be following it very closely," Trump told reporters before departing the White House.