Trump Calls Space Force 'Very Important' Component Of US Defense, Offense

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:17 PM

The newly established Space Force Command would be an important component of the United States' offensive - in addition to defensive - capabilities, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The newly established Space Force Command would be an important component of the United States' offensive - in addition to defensive - capabilities, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"The Space Force will be a very important component of our defense and, frankly, our offense. It will be very important for our country," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House.

