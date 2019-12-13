Trump Calls Space Force 'Very Important' Component Of US Defense, Offense
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:17 PM
The newly established Space Force Command would be an important component of the United States' offensive - in addition to defensive - capabilities, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday
"The Space Force will be a very important component of our defense and, frankly, our offense. It will be very important for our country," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez at the White House.