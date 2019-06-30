UrduPoint.com
Trump Calls Sunday's Meeting With Kim 'Productive'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Trump Calls Sunday's Meeting With Kim 'Productive'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump called his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone on Sunday very productive, in remarks to US troops in South Korea.

"We had a very productive meeting.

I outlined the great prosperity that awaits North Korea when this all thing gets settled," he told soldiers at the Osan Air Base near Seoul.

Trump reiterated that he had a "good relationship" with Chairman Kim, adding that his stepping into North Korea was a "historic moment." "Many people from North Korea were literally in tears," he said.

