UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls Trade Dispute With France Minor, Says Solution Probable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:10 PM

Trump Calls Trade Dispute With France Minor, Says Solution Probable

President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron characterized trade tensions over France's tax on digital services as minor and suggested the dispute could be worked out

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron characterized trade tensions over France's tax on digital services as minor and suggested the dispute could be worked out.

"We have a minor dispute, I think we'll probably be able to work it out," Trump said as he met Macron on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London. "We have a big trade relationship, and I'm sure that within a short period of time things will be looking pretty rosy. That's usually the case with the two of us."

The United States has proposed retaliatory tariffs of $2.4 billion, including levies on French wine and cheese, over the tax that would hit big US tech firms such as Google and Facebook.

Related Topics

NATO Google Facebook France Trump London United States Billion

Recent Stories

Balochistan go on run spree against Sindh

13 minutes ago

HRCP investigates Kashana Home case

23 minutes ago

German car sales accelerate in November

3 minutes ago

Trump launches NATO summit with attack on 'nasty' ..

3 minutes ago

Replacing UK Prime Minister with ice broke no rule ..

3 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.