Trump Calls Trade Dispute With France Minor, Says Solution Probable

(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron characterized trade tensions over France's tax on digital services as minor and suggested the dispute could be worked out

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron characterized trade tensions over France 's tax on digital services as minor and suggested the dispute could be worked out.

"We have a minor dispute, I think we'll probably be able to work it out," Trump said as he met Macron on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London. "We have a big trade relationship, and I'm sure that within a short period of time things will be looking pretty rosy. That's usually the case with the two of us."

The United States has proposed retaliatory tariffs of $2.4 billion, including levies on French wine and cheese, over the tax that would hit big US tech firms such as Google and Facebook.