Trump Calls Trudeau 'Two-Faced' Over Gossip Video With Macron, Johnson at NATO Reception

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a gossip video from a NATO reception in London went viral and appeared to show the Canadian leader mocking his US counterpart

"Well, he's two-faced. And with Trudeau, he's a nice guy," Trump said.

�Trump's comments come after Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on a hot mic at the Buckingham Palace NATO reception Tuesday evening, appearing to gossip about the US president.

Speaking to reporters in London about the incident, Trump suggested that Trudeau had spoken badly about him after being "called out" for not spending 2 percent of Canada's GDP on defense, a target agreed by the NATO alliance.

"I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 percent, and I guess he's not very happy about it," Trump said.

"He's not paying 2 percent, and he should be paying 2 percent. It's Canada. They have money. And they should be paying 2%. So I called him out on that, and I'm sure he wasn't happy about that, but that's the way it is."

The viral video, first shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, shows the three world leaders apparently talking about Trump, though they did not mention him by name. The leaders appeared to be speaking about Trump's "40-minute press conference," when Trudeau said, "I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor." Only portions of the video were audible.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government was held in London from December 3-4.