Trump Calls US Pardon Investigation 'Fake News'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US President Donald Trump called reports that the US Justice Department was investigating an alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme fake news.

"Pardon investigation is Fake News!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier reports said citing unsealed redacted court documents that the US Justice Department was investigating allegations of a bribery-for-pardon scheme in the White House.

According to documents unsealed by US District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday, the scheme allegedly involved a "substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence." The Names of those targeted in the investigation were redacted. The judge granted Federal prosecutors a court order earlier this year to access digital media devices to review communications related to the alleged "bribery-for-pardon" scheme, the documents said.