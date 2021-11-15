UrduPoint.com

Trump Calls US 'Radicalized Mess' After Indictment Of His Former Adviser Bannon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has commented on the indictment of his former adviser Steve Bannon, saying that it demonstrates how Washington is failing in all aspects.

"This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our Country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before," Trump said in a statement.

He added that the United States is heading in an "unthinkable" direction, with the situation having been exacerbated by the Afghanistan withdrawal, immigration issues and inflation.

"The USA is a radicalized mess!" Trump said.

On Friday, a US Federal grand jury indicted former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 events at the Capitol.

Bannon, who had refused to testify as part of a subpoena issued by the House committee, may now face up to two years in prison if convicted of both counts.

The US House Select Committee has been trying to obtain records from the National Archives about communications in the Trump White House related to the January 6 events.

