Trump Calls US Supreme Court Ruling To Uphold DACA Program 'Horrible, Politically Charged'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:08 PM

Trump Calls US Supreme Court Ruling to Uphold DACA Program 'Horrible, Politically Charged'

The US Supreme Court's decision to uphold protections for undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "horrible and politically charged

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US Supreme Court's decision to uphold protections for undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "horrible and politically charged." President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to block an attempt by the Trump administration to end the DACA program.

"These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," Trump said via Twitter.

"We need more Justices or we will lose our [second] amendment and everything else."

The justices said in a majority opinion that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA was "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the APA," or the Administrative Procedures Act.

The ruling for now maintains the DACA program, which has protected up to 700,000 young migrants in the United States - often referred to as "dreamers" - from deportation.

