UrduPoint.com

Trump Calls Uvalde School Shooting 'Savage, Barbaric Atrocity' That Shocks Every American

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Trump Calls Uvalde School Shooting 'Savage, Barbaric Atrocity' That Shocks Every American

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump called the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a "savage and barbaric atrocity" that shocks the conscience of every American.

"In Uvalde, you know all about that and what a horrible, horrible thing it was, to see it, to watch it. to hear about it," Trump said. "The terrible murder of 19 innocent children and two adult teachers, with many badly injured, was a savage and barbaric atrocity that shocks the conscience of every single American. So horrible."

Trump, who spoke during the regular National Rifle Association (NRA) convention, asked for a minute of silence and read out the Names of each victim.

The Biden administration and congressional lawmakers have renewed discussions about passing additional gun control legislation following the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 21 people dead.

The shooting incident came shortly after another mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, by a mentally disturbed teenager and an alleged white supremacist. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. Three individuals were injured and ten others killed by the shooter.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Trump Buffalo New York FBI All

Recent Stories

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

3 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

3 hours ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

3 hours ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

3 hours ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.