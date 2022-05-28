Trump Calls Uvalde School Shooting 'Savage, Barbaric Atrocity' That Shocks Every American

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump called the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a "savage and barbaric atrocity" that shocks the conscience of every American.

"In Uvalde, you know all about that and what a horrible, horrible thing it was, to see it, to watch it. to hear about it," Trump said. "The terrible murder of 19 innocent children and two adult teachers, with many badly injured, was a savage and barbaric atrocity that shocks the conscience of every single American. So horrible."

Trump, who spoke during the regular National Rifle Association (NRA) convention, asked for a minute of silence and read out the Names of each victim.

The Biden administration and congressional lawmakers have renewed discussions about passing additional gun control legislation following the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 21 people dead.

The shooting incident came shortly after another mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, by a mentally disturbed teenager and an alleged white supremacist. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. Three individuals were injured and ten others killed by the shooter.