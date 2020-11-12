Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, NBC News reported on Thursday citing a source familiar with the situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, NBC news reported on Thursday citing a source familiar with the situation.

The report said, citing the source, that Lewandowski is feeling fine.

Lewandowski was recently in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the campaign's legal team to contest the statewide results for the US presidential election.

Lewandowkski had also attended Trump's election night watch party at the White house. He is the latest in a string of recent infections that have hit Trump's team, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and other staffers.

President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and 14-year-old son Barron contracted COVID-19 in early October.