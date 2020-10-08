Trump Campaign Agrees to Debate Biden on October 22, 29 - Statement

US President Donald Trump agrees to postpone the two remaining debates with his Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a week to October 22 and October 29, the Trump campaign announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump agrees to postpone the two remaining debates with his Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a week to October 22 and October 29, the Trump campaign announced on Thursday.

"We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29," its statement said. "Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29."