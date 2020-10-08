UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Agrees To Debate Biden On October 22, 29 - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:04 PM

Trump Campaign Agrees to Debate Biden on October 22, 29 - Statement

US President Donald Trump agrees to postpone the two remaining debates with his Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a week to October 22 and October 29, the Trump campaign announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump agrees to postpone the two remaining debates with his Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a week to October 22 and October 29, the Trump campaign announced on Thursday.

"We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29," its statement said. "Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29."

Related Topics

Trump October From

Recent Stories

US Capital Area Health Officials Urge White House ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Views Statements of Paris, Berlin on Dmitri ..

2 minutes ago

New positive case for Titans, Bills game in doubt

2 minutes ago

PDM not in position to create obstacles to halt ac ..

2 minutes ago

Japan major development partner of Pakistan: Khusr ..

4 minutes ago

Former fan favourite Strasbourg president Gindorf ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.