Trump Campaign Asks Debate Moderator Not To Mention COVID-19 Death Toll - Biden Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Trump campaign has asked the moderator of tonight's presidential debate not to mention the novel coronavirus death toll, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for Joe Biden's campaign Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

"If we're playing that game, then you know, the Trump team asked Chris Wallace not to mention the number of deaths from COVID-19 once during the debate," Bedingfield said. "You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction?"

The US authorities have reported more than 7.1 million novel coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 204,900 virus-related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

