Trump Campaign Asks Michigan Supreme Court to Weigh Observer Access Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Trump re-election campaign has requested the Michigan Supreme Court to consider its lawsuit alleging observer access violations in the state's election, a court document revealed on Monday.

"President Trump's campaign committee and Eric Ostergren (the Plaintiffs) ask this Court to grant immediate relief under MCR 7.311(E) of the December 4 order of the Michigan Court of Appeals denying their application for leave to appeal the order of the Court of Claims," the court document said.

The Trump campaign wants the Michigan Supreme Court to issue an order claiming state election officials violated observer access laws, but it does not seek to invalidate ballots.

Earlier on Monday, a US Federal judge rejected another Trump campaign bid to invalidate more than 5.5 million votes in the battleground state over allegations of voter irregularities and fraud. The judge ruled that the Trump campaign waited too long to sue, and the litigation has no standing and is unlikely to succeed on the merits.