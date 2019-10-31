(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump's campaign manager called Twitter's move to ban political advertising an attempt to silence conservative politicians.

Earlier in the day, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced a global ban on all political advertising on his social media site.

"This is yet another attempt to silence conservatives, since Twitter knows President Trump has the most sophisticated online program ever known," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Parscale said that Twitter walked away from huge profits. He called the move "very dumb decision" for the company's shareholders.

Twitter plans to announce details of the new policy by November 15, which will include some exceptions such as ads to support voter registration, with enforcement to begin a week later, Dorsey said.