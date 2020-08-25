Trump Campaign 'Confident' of Position in Key Swing States - Senior Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump's campaign strategists are confident that he holds a strong position across crucial battleground states across the United States especially in the south and midwest, senior adviser Jason Miller said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Republican Party opened its four-day national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina during which Trump will be officially nominated. The Democrats officially nominated Biden at their convention last week in a largely virtual affair that was nominally held in Wisconsin.

"We feel very good about where we are in the South... I feel very confident where we are in Pennsylvania," Miller told a Washington Post podcast. "We're in good shape in Michigan... As the economy recovers, that's a state that holds a lot of promise. Biden's spending a million a week on tv in Michigan so they know they're in trouble there."

Miller expressed confidence based on the most recent polling about the president's position in North and South Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Iowa and Ohio.

He said that Biden will have to sweep Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin whereas Trump will need to only win one of them to secure the November election.

The adviser said Biden failed to get a big bounce in the polls coming out of the Democratic national convention.

Miller said the Trump campaign has $185-190 million reserved for TV spending.

According to an average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator realclearpolitics.com (RCP), Biden is ahead in most of the major battleground states including Pennsyvlania (+5%), Florida (+5%), Wisconsin (+6%), Michigan (6%), and Ohio (2%). Trump leads in North Carolina by under 1 percent and by 2% in Iowa. Nationally the RCP average has Biden ahead by 7%, although the national polls are only a general barometer of the race because of the electoral college format which requires candidates to win states, not overall popular vote.