Trump Campaign Denies Asking To Avoid Mentioning COVID-19 Death Toll At Debate

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Campaign Denies Asking to Avoid Mentioning COVID-19 Death Toll at Debate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The campaign of US President Donald Trump denies claims by the team of his rival Joe Biden that it asked the moderator of the upcoming presidential debate to avoid mentioning Coronavirus death toll, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for Joe Biden's campaign Kate Bedingfield said earlier on Tuesday that The Trump campaign had asked the moderator of tonight's presidential debate not to mention the novel coronavirus death toll.

"This is a lie and it never happened," Murtaugh said in response. "The Biden campaign is trying to distract from the facts that he won't submit to an inspection for earpieces, won't take a drug test, and needs multiple breaks during the 90-minute debate.

This is the height of playing politics with a public health crisis, which Biden has been doing for eight months."

Trump's re-election campaign has requested that the incumbent and his Democratic rival Joe Biden undergo an ear inspection for electronic devices before their first presidential debate.

Biden's campaign manager Bedingfield called the Trump campaign's request "absurd" and denied the claim that they asked for multiple breaks during the debate.

US authorities have reported more than 7.165 million novel coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 205,000 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

