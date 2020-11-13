Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit in Arizona Election Race - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has abandoned its lawsuit contesting the results of the counting of the state of Arizona vote in the November 3 presidential election, his lawyers acknowledged in a court filing on Friday.

"Since the close of yesterday's hearing, the tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors," the filing said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was projected on Thursday to win Arizona and its 13 votes in the Electoral College