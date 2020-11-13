UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit In Arizona Election Race - Court Document

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit in Arizona Election Race - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has abandoned its lawsuit contesting the results of the counting of the state of Arizona vote in the November 3 presidential election, his lawyers acknowledged in a court filing on Friday.

"Since the close of yesterday's hearing, the tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors," the filing said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was projected on Thursday to win Arizona and its 13 votes in the Electoral College

More Stories From World

