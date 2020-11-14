UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit In Arizona Election Race - Court Document

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit in Arizona Election Race - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has abandoned its lawsuit contesting the results of the counting of the state of Arizona vote in the November 3 presidential election, his lawyers acknowledged in a court filing on Friday.

"Since the close of yesterday's hearing, the tabulation of votes statewide has rendered unnecessary a judicial ruling as to the presidential electors," the filing said.

Major media outlets have projected that presumed President-elect Joe Biden will win Arizona and its 11 votes in the Electoral College.

The filing indicates that the campaign recognized that the number of votes in dispute, just under 200, was not enough to overcome the margin between the two candidates.

According to the state's ongoing tally, Biden is ahead of Trump by nearly 11,000 votes.

More Stories From World

