Trump Campaign Events To Be Moved To Virtual Format Or Temporarily Postponed - Manager

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will postpone or move to virtual format all previously scheduled campaign events after his COVID-19 diagnosis, his campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Friday.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the President's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed," Stepien said.

"All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House."

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

More Stories From World

