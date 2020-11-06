Trump Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit to Halt Vote Counting in Philadelphia - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Trump campaign has filed a Federal lawsuit against the Philadelphia County board of Elections seeking to temporarily halt vote counting in the city of Philadelphia unless Republican observers are allowed access to observe the polls, a court filing revealed.

"This action is brought by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. against the Philadelphia County Board of Elections to seek an emergency injunction to prevent an ongoing violation of Plaintiff's Constitutional rights, including at least the right to Due Process," the lawsuit said on Thursday.