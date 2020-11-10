UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit In Pennsylvania Alleging Illegal Mail-in Voting System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit in Pennsylvania Alleging Illegal Mail-in Voting System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Trump campaign in a statement said it has filed a lawsuit in the key toss-up state of Pennsylvania alleging an illegal voting system for mail-in ballots.

"President Trump's re-election campaign today filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging the creation and implementation of an illegal 'two-tiered' voting system for the 2020 General Election," the statement said on Monday.

All major US media outlets projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election after the state of Pennsylvania crossed the threshold to avoid a run-off this weekend. Biden leads Trump by 0.7% with 98% of the vote counted, official results published by CNN showed on Monday. Trump has not conceded to Biden yet and has filed several legal challenges.

