Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit on Rejected Votes in Arizona - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The campaign of US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit on rejected votes in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County.

"President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee today filed a lawsuit in Arizona alleging that Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day," the Saturday statement from the campaign says.

The lawsuit asks for a manual inspection of overvoted ballots cast in-person.

"When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voters' choices in the overvoted races," Trump's campaign said.

The campaign has collected declarations from witnesses who say that the problem was widespread in Arizona's Maricopa County on Election Day.