UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit On Rejected Votes In Arizona - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:30 AM

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit on Rejected Votes in Arizona - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The campaign of US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit on rejected votes in Arizona, particularly in Maricopa County.

"President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee today filed a lawsuit in Arizona alleging that Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day," the Saturday statement from the campaign says.

The lawsuit asks for a manual inspection of overvoted ballots cast in-person.

"When a machine detects an overvote on a ballot, poll workers should inform in-person voters of the error and give them an opportunity to correct the issue. Instead, poll workers in Maricopa County pressed, and told voters to press, a green button to override the error. As a result, the machines disregarded the voters' choices in the overvoted races," Trump's campaign said.

The campaign has collected declarations from witnesses who say that the problem was widespread in Arizona's Maricopa County on Election Day.

Related Topics

Election Trump From

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

4 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

4 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

4 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

4 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

5 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.