Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Halt Ballot Counting in Michigan - Manager

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a lawsuit in the US state of Michigan to suspend vote counting until meaningful access is granted, manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Stepien said. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access."