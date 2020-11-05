UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit To Stop Counting Of Ballots In Key State Of Georgia - Reports

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Stop Counting of Ballots in Key State of Georgia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the battleground state of Georgia to halt the counting of ballots, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed similar lawsuits in the key toss-up states of Michigan and Pennsylvania in order to stop the counting of ballots as well.

The Trump campaign is arguing that its observers were unlawfully denied access at the polls. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is currently leading President Donald Trump 264 - 214 on the electoral map and could win the election if he secures a win in the swing state of Nevada, according to results from Fox news.

Related Topics

Election Trump Georgia From

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

6 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

5 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

5 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

5 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

5 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.