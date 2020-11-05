Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Stop Counting of Ballots in Key State of Georgia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the battleground state of Georgia to halt the counting of ballots, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed similar lawsuits in the key toss-up states of Michigan and Pennsylvania in order to stop the counting of ballots as well.

The Trump campaign is arguing that its observers were unlawfully denied access at the polls. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is currently leading President Donald Trump 264 - 214 on the electoral map and could win the election if he secures a win in the swing state of Nevada, according to results from Fox news.