Trump Campaign Files Motion to Nullify Election Results in US State of Georgia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's campaign team announced in a statement that it has filed a motion to nullify the election results in the state of Georgia.

"Trump campaign files election contest in Georgia," the statement said on Friday.

The campaign said "tens of thousands" of illegally cast ballots that it documented in Georgia should render the election results "null and void."