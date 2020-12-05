UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Files Motion To Nullify Election Results In US State Of Georgia - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Campaign Files Motion to Nullify Election Results in US State of Georgia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump's campaign team announced in a statement that it has filed a motion to nullify the election results in the state of Georgia.

"Trump campaign files election contest in Georgia," the statement said on Friday.

The campaign said "tens of thousands" of illegally cast ballots that it documented in Georgia should render the election results "null and void."

Related Topics

Election Trump Georgia

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

3 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

4 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

4 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

4 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

3 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.