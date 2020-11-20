UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Lawyer Giuliani Says 100,000 Ballots Should Be Invalidated In Wisconsin

Trump Campaign Lawyer Giuliani Says 100,000 Ballots Should Be Invalidated in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in a press conference on Thursday said the president's re-election campaign expects the battleground state of Wisconsin to invalidate 100,000 votes due to violations of state law.

The Trump campaign on Wednesday said it paid $3 million for a vote recount in two Wisconsin counties - Milwaukee and Dane - that Biden won heavily.

"We have to first create a contest in Wisconsin before we can move to bringing a fulsome Federal lawsuit," Giuliani said. "The contest from everything I can see is going to overturn the vote because it's going to show somewhere around 100,000 illegal ballots in two counties that Biden carried by 75 - 80 percent."

Giuliani said 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots should be invalidated because they were sent out with no applications. Moreover, he said several precincts in Michigan and Wisconsin have over votes from 150 percent to up to 300 percent.

Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,600 votes (0.6% of the total) overall. The former vice president won the two counties being recounted by more than 360,000 votes combined.

Giuliani said that the campaign will file a lawsuit in Wisconsin if necessary, adding that a major lawsuit will be filed in Michigan and possibly in Arizona as well. Giuliani said they have enough evidence to overturn the result of the US election.

President Donald Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety by Democrats. Trump has initiated audits and recounts in several states as well as filed lawsuits in state and federal courts. Some states have said they have found no substantial evidence of fraud.

Major US media networks have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

