Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Used to 'Perpetrate a Crime' - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) A lawyer representing the Trump campaign has requested that a court withdraw him as counsel, claiming that his services are being used to perpetrate a crime, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"The Undersigned respectfully requests leave of this Court to withdraw as counsel for Plaintiff in this action pursuant to Pennsylvania Rule of Professional Conduct 1.16(b)(3) and (4) inasmuch as the client has used the lawyer's services to perpetrate a crime and the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement," Attorney Jerome Marcus said in the filing.

Marcus was representing the Trump campaign in the lawsuit to stop the Philadelphia County board of Elections from counting ballots until Republican observers are present.

The Trump campaign and the Republican party have lost 62 out of 63 total lawsuits filed since the November 3 election in the effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. Courts have found they had no credible evidence of massive voter fraud.

In a late-night session of Congress after police secured the Capitol following a siege, lawmakers voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.