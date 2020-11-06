UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Loses Lawsuit Seeking To Halt Vote-Counting In Michigan - Judge

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Campaign Loses Lawsuit Seeking to Halt Vote-Counting in Michigan - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Michigan First District Court of Appeals Judge Cynthia Stephens rejected on Thursday the Trump campaign's lawsuit seeking to halt vote-counting in the battleground state.

"The request for relief is going to be denied," Stephens said.

Stephens said the issues raised by the Trump campaign over observer access lie with local officials and Michigan's Secretary of State as supervisor of elections provided direction to local officials regarding observer access.

Michigan's Secretary of State had no legal duty to manage this issue, Stephens said.

Earlier on Thursday, a judge in the state of Georgia dismissed the Trump campaign's bid to halt the counting of ballots from the US 2020 presidential election in the state.

Related Topics

Election Trump Georgia 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

29 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

59 minutes ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

59 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

46 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

47 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.