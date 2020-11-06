Trump Campaign Loses Lawsuit Seeking to Halt Vote-Counting in Michigan - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Michigan First District Court of Appeals Judge Cynthia Stephens rejected on Thursday the Trump campaign's lawsuit seeking to halt vote-counting in the battleground state.

"The request for relief is going to be denied," Stephens said.

Stephens said the issues raised by the Trump campaign over observer access lie with local officials and Michigan's Secretary of State as supervisor of elections provided direction to local officials regarding observer access.

Michigan's Secretary of State had no legal duty to manage this issue, Stephens said.

Earlier on Thursday, a judge in the state of Georgia dismissed the Trump campaign's bid to halt the counting of ballots from the US 2020 presidential election in the state.