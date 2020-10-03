UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Campaign manager of US President Donald Trump Bill Stepien has been diagnosed with COVID-19, US media reported.

According to the Politico media outlet, Stepien, 42, has "mild flu-like symptoms." He is going to work from home until the recovery.

On Thursday night, President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, announced that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

