Trump Campaign Moves to Battleground State With Spiking COVID-19 Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump maintained an aggressive push for votes amid sagging poll numbers on Saturday with visits to two key states in the US upper Midwest - Michigan and Wisconsin - the latter noteworthy due to a record setting outbreak of new COVID-19 infections.

The evening rally at the airport in the Wisconsin town of Janesville followed the single day state record of 3,861 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the fourth consecutive day the state registered more than 3,000 infections, local media reported.

The Saturday event went ahead despite a warning from Trump's own coronavirus task force that targeted Wisconsin with a warning that people should avoid crowds, according to a non-public weekly report, a copy of which was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity (CPI).

"Wisconsin's ability to limit further and avoid increases in hospitalizations and deaths will depend on increased observation of social distancing mitigation measures by the community until cases decline," the task force report said, as quoted by CPI.

In addition to social distancing, the report urged people to wear masks, wash hands, and avoid crowds in public and social gatherings in private.

The Trump campaign said everyone attending would have their temperatures checked and masks would be provided to those who do not have face coverings of their own.

BIDEN APPEALS TO WISCONSIN VOTERS AHEAD OF TRUMP RALLY

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who had no public events on Saturday, addressed Wisconsin voters in a statement noting that the state is "in the grips of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country."

By going ahead with the rally, Biden said, "President Trump is knowingly downplaying the severity of the virus," while following a familiar strategy of attempting to "wish it away."

If elected, Biden said he "will trust the science, lead by example, speak the truth to the American people, and help Wisconsin families and small businesses build back better than before.

"

TRUMP VISITS MICHIGAN, KEY STATE WITH WILDLY CONFLICTING POLLS

Trump visited Michigan on Saturday before moving to Wisconsin. Both states, along with Pennsylvania, were credited with giving Trump his upset victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, in part because they had reliably voted Democratic in past elections.

Michigan stood out in a compilation of Friday state-by-state polls by the website Real Clear politics due to a huge gap in competing surveys, with a Hill/HarrisX poll showing Biden up by 11 percentage points and the Trafalgar Group showing Trump winning with a single point margin.

The single Friday poll for Pennsylvania, also by Hill/HarrisX, showed Biden with a 5 point edge while two surveys earlier in the week showed Biden leading in Wisconsin by seven and 10 points.

THREE OTHER STATES ROUND OUT US BATTLEGROUNDS

In addition to Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the states of Florida, North Carolina and Arizona - all won by Trump in 2016 - round out a half dozen states, where both candidates are expected to concentrate in the final days of the campaign.

The focus reflects a winner-takes-all system in which each state receives a set number of electoral votes based on population. With two exceptions, the candidate who wins - even by a single vote - gets the state's entire block of electoral votes.

Several polls show the two candidates essentially tied in North Carolina and Florida while the most recent Arizona poll showed Biden with a seven-point edge.

The US electoral system allowed Trump to defeat Clinton in 2016 even though Clinton won an overall majority of the popular vote.

Most nationwide surveys show Biden with a double digit lead over Trump.