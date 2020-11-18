UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Pays Wisconsin $3Mln For Partial Ballot Recount - Elections Commission

Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:26 PM

Trump Campaign Pays Wisconsin $3Mln for Partial Ballot Recount - Elections Commission

President Donald Trump's campaign wired $3 million to officials in Wisconsin to fund a partial recount of votes in the November 3 US presidential election, the state Elections Commission said in a Twitter statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's campaign wired $3 million to officials in Wisconsin to fund a partial recount of votes in the November 3 US presidential election, the state Elections Commission said in a Twitter statement on Wednesday.

"The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.

No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time," the commission said.

The Trump campaign in a separate statement said it would file a petition later in the day for a recount in two counties, Milwaukee and Dane, "citing illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsins's Voter ID laws to be circumvented."

