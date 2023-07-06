Trump Campaign Receives Nearly Double in Donations Amid Legal Issues - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Donations given to former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign nearly doubled amid his legal troubles involving his handling of classified government documents, Reuters reported citing a campaign official.

The report said on Wednesday that the Trump campaign saw a boost in contributions from its supporters, receiving more than $35 million from April to June.

Moreover, Reuters said it conducted a poll that found that a vast majority of Republican voters believe the charges in the classified documents case are politically motivated.

Prosecutors in the case have charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a Federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representation.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 criminal charges.

According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.