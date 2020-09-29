Trump Campaign Requests Ear Checks Before Presidential Debate - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has requested that the incumbent and his Democratic rival Joe Biden undergo an ear inspection for electronic devices before their first presidential debate, FOX news reported on Tuesday.

The report quoted Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh as saying that Biden's campaign initially agreed to a third-party check, but reversed themselves just hours before the debate.

"Joe Biden's handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces, but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined. Biden's handlers have asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn't need, so we have rejected that request," Murtaugh said.

The report also quoted Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, who called the Trump campaign's request "absurd" and denied the claim that they asked for breaks.

Trump publicly questions Biden's cognitive state, claiming that in his public appearances former Vice President relies on teleprompters and sympathetic press. Trump has also suggested drug tests before the presidential debates to prove that he and his opponent are not artificially stimulated when on stage. Biden has rejected the proposal.

Trump and Biden will meet face to face in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday evening. There will be two more debates between them, on October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, and a single round for their running mates.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are scheduled to meet on October 7 in Salt Lake City.