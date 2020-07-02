Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $266Mln in 'Record-Setting' Quarter - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $266 million in the second quarter, the campaign said in a statement.

"The staggering second quarter haul is over $111 million more than the first quarter of 2020, a 71 percent increase, highlighting the incredible enthusiasm Americans have for President Trump and Republicans across the country," the release said on Wednesday.

In June alone, the Trump and RNC committees raised a record $131 million of the quarter's $266 million total, the release added.

With November's election just over four months away, recent polls indicate Trump faces an uphill climb in his bid for a second term, with several polls showing his presumptive Democratic challenger Joe Biden holding a double-digit lead.