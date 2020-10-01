Trump Campaign Says Debate Commission Should Not Change Rules - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Trump reelection campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement on Wednesday that the Commission on Presidential Debates should not modify the rules to the debate format in middle of the election year.

"They're only doing this because their guy got pummeled last night," Murtaugh said in the statement. "President [Donald] Trump was the dominant force and now Joe Biden is trying to work the refs. They shouldn't be moving the goalposts and changing the rules in the middle of the game."

Earlier in the day, the Commission said it will soon announce changes to the format of the presidential debates after issues emerged during the first debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

The first debate has been widely criticized by the US public for being disorderly after moderator Chris Wallace failed to take control of the event.

The next two presidential debates are scheduled for October 15 in Florida and October 22 in Tennessee. The vice presidential candidates' only debate is set for October 7 in Utah.