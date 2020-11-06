Trump Campaign Says Election 'Not Over' After Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania - Statement

The US presidential election is "not over," President Donald Trump's campaign team lawyer Matt Morgan said in a statement on Friday, after Democratic candidate Joe Biden gained the lead in ongoing vote counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US presidential election is "not over," President Donald Trump's campaign team lawyer Matt Morgan said in a statement on Friday, after Democratic candidate Joe Biden gained the lead in ongoing vote counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

"This election is not over," Morgan said.

"The false protection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final."

State officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania earlier on Friday reported data showing that Biden has gained the lead over Trump in ongoing vote counts in both states.

"Georgia is heading for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested," Morgan said, while alleging that Pennsylvania had seen "many irregularities."